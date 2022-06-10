Bar Harbor man still in jail after March arrest 

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor resident Samuel Roberson is still incarcerated this week, being held on $20,000 cash bail after his March 23 arrest on three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 14.

Officer Soren Sundberg of the Bar Harbor Police Department arrested Roberson following a complaint that was filed about the alleged incident. The complaint alleges that the contact occurred in December of 2021, and January and February this year, according to court records.

Roberson had been scheduled to appear in court on May 19, but is now scheduled for a dispositional conference at Hancock County Superior Court on June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Ellsworth defense attorney Jeffrey Toothaker has been appointed to represent Roberson.

Bail conditions stipulate that Roberson have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.