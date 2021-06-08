Bar Harbor man pleads guilty to child porn possession

BAR HARBOR — One of three family members charged with possessing sexually explicit materials of a minor under age 12 pleaded guilty to the offense May 21 in Hancock County Unified Court, according to District Attorney Matt Foster.

Dillon Libby, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison with all but one year suspended, with two years probation to serve after his release, Foster said.

The Maine Computer Crimes Task Force is the investigating agency.

Conditions of Libby’s probation include no contact with children under the age of 16. Libby also must comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry Act.

The cases of Libby’s father, Earl Libby Jr., 64, and brother, Wesley Libby, 33, are still pending, Foster said. Each was charged with one count of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12.

Wesley was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury on Dec. 10. No court date has been set for his case, the prosecutor said.

Earl also was indicted last December and his case will likely be on the court docket in September, Foster said.