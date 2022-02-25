Bar Harbor man out on bail charged with OUI 

Bar Harbor

The police department was told to be on the lookout on Friday for a vehicle with a suspected intoxicated driver, who was out on bail, coming into Bar Harbor. An officer located the reported vehicle an hour later in Bar Harbor, and Patrick Dennison, 53, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license, violating conditions of release, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Dennison was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A report of someone passing a stopped school bus was made on Feb. 14.

A stray dog was brought into the police station on Feb. 17. The police were able to identify the owner because the dog was microchipped. According to the police log, the “offender was released to its owner; under house arrest.”

The police department received a report on Saturday of a fire on a pond. The police responded to assist the fire department, but the fire was found not to be a hazard.

David R. Prieto Cuellar, 33, of Maspeth, N.Y., slid off the road on Saturday and struck the traffic light pole at the intersection of State Highways 3 and 102 at the head of the island during a snowstorm. The vehicle, a 2012 Fiat, as able to be driven from the scene.

A man was warned Saturday for dumping his trash in a local business’s dumpster.

Mount Desert

A 2005 Toyota Rav4 was heading northbound on State Highway 102 in Mount Desert on Saturday when it hit a patch of ice/snow and went off the roadway to the right. The Rav4 hit a telephone pole, which caused disabling damage to the front driver’s corner. There were no injuries, but the vehicle had to be towed. The Mount Desert Fire Department helped with traffic control at the scene.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a report of theft from a local establishment on Feb. 15. After an investigation, it was determined to be a prank and the offending person brought back the items.

An officer responded to a suspected overdose on Feb. 15. The person was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital without issue. The Southwest Harbor Police Department urges residents to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction, and that the department has the resources to get people the help they need.

The police responded to a one-vehicle incident on Saturday where the driver, Jarrod M. Kushla of Dover, N.H., lost control due to the weather, causing his 2008 Ford Super Duty to slide off the roadway, knocking down two mailboxes. Kushla was not hurt.

The police department on Sunday got a report of an alarm sounding on Hillcrest Circle, which turned out to be a clothes dryer squeaking, which sounded like an alarm.

Tremont

The Hancock County Regional Control Center received a 911 hang-up call on Feb. 11 from a Tremont residence where a woman was heard yelling before the line disconnected. There was no answer when the police called back so two deputies went to the house and met with a man and woman who lived there. The officers determined that there had been an argument and the man and woman were separated for the night.

Trenton

A deputy found a lost dog in Trenton on Feb. 16. The dog’s owner called the station a short time later and came to get it.