Thursday - Oct 14, 2021

Bar Harbor man indicted on child porn charges

October 14, 2021 by on Cops & Courts, News

BAR HARBOR — A Hancock County grand jury Oct. 7 indicted a Bar Harbor man on child pornography-related charges, according to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

The grand jury indicted Rene Jesus Amarillas, 48, on one count each of dissemination of sexually explicit material and possession of sexually explicit material between March 26 and May 26.

“The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit got a cybertip that Amarillas’ phone had uploaded child porn,” said District Attorney Matt Foster. “When interviewed, he admitted to receiving CP [child porn] by contacting people on the internet and to sending CP [child porn] to others in order to get them to talk with him. Child porn images were found on his phone that showed children as young as 1 year old.”

At the time the indictments were released, Amarillas did not yet have an attorney on record.

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.
