COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Mar 31, 2022

Bar Harbor man charged with unlawful sexual contact 

March 30, 2022 by on Cops & Courts, News

Sam Roberson
PHOTO COURTESY OF HANCOCK COUNTY JAIL

BAR HARBOR Officer Soren Sundberg arrested a local man March 23 on three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 14, according to a copy of the complaint. 

Samuel Roberson, 55, is being held on $20,000 cash bail, according to court records. 

The complaint alleges that the contact occurred in December of 2021 and January and February of 2022. 

Bail conditions stipulate that Roberson have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16. 

Roberson is scheduled to appear in court May 19. 

Ellsworth defense attorney Jeffrey Toothaker has been appointed to represent Roberson. 

Jennifer Osborn

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.