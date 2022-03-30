Bar Harbor man charged with unlawful sexual contact 

BAR HARBOR — Officer Soren Sundberg arrested a local man March 23 on three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 14, according to a copy of the complaint.

Samuel Roberson, 55, is being held on $20,000 cash bail, according to court records.

The complaint alleges that the contact occurred in December of 2021 and January and February of 2022.

Bail conditions stipulate that Roberson have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Roberson is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

Ellsworth defense attorney Jeffrey Toothaker has been appointed to represent Roberson.