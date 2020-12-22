Bail set at $250,000 for alleged Trenton shooter

TRENTON— Two men were shot at a Trenton residence Sunday night and a Milbridge man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery, according to Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Patrick Kane.

A judge on Monday set bail for the alleged shooter, Larry Smith, 50, at $250,000 cash, according to District Attorney Matt Foster.

Authorities were alerted to the situation with a 911 call, which came into the Hancock County Regional Communications Center at 8:25 p.m.

Deputies, Ellsworth Police Department officers and Maine State Police troopers converged on the scene. The wounded men were taken by ambulance for treatment, Kane said.

“The officers were able to identify the suspected offenders and track them to a motor vehicle crash in the town of Holden,” said the chief deputy. “The suspected offenders were transported via ambulance to [Northern Light] Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.”

At 5:20 a.m., Smith was released from the hospital and arrested.

Smith is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail.

Foster said Monday the two victims have survived the shooting.

“This incident remains under investigation,” said Kane. “Additional arrests are likely. There are no further safety concerns for the public.”

Police have not released any information about what might have prompted the violence.

There is no word yet on who is representing Smith.