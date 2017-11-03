$1,000 found in laundromat returned

BAR HARBOR — There are good Samaritans, and there are really good Samaritans. A customer at a Main Street coin-operated laundry Monday falls into the latter category.

Police said the person brought in a money bag containing more than $1,000 cash that they had found in the laundry. The owner, located through a bank slip in the bag, confirmed that none of the cash was missing.

Lots of people have a bucket list of things they want to do before they die. For one young woman, crossing off one of those items ended with a warning from police for her and her male companion.

The woman and companion, both 23, were spotted by Officer Jerrod Hardy just before 1 a.m. Oct. 25 running completely naked around the Village Green. Hardy rounded up the pair at the bandstand, where they donned the clothes they had removed. She told the officer it had been the last night of their seasonal employment and they were celebrating.

“She said it was on her bucket list to streak on the Village Green,” Hardy reported, adding that the disrobed duo smelled of liquor.

They both were warned for indecent conduct and released.

Police received several reports Monday of people moving traffic barriers on the Indian Point Road. The barriers had been set up to close the road because of downed power lines and trees.

A Sullivan woman was arrested Friday night for alleged drunken driving after her vehicle left the road near the intersection of the Crooked Road and Route 3 and went into a ditch.

Lindsey Lewis, 28, was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence (OUI) and violating conditions of release.

Thomas Spittel, 44, of Wilmington, Del., was arrested Friday on an OUI charge and summonsed for speeding.

Early Saturday, Jake White, 32, of Trenton was arrested on an OUI charge as the result of a traffic stop.

Michael Parks, 38, of Bar Harbor was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault after police received a third-party request to check on the well-being of the alleged victim.

A Bar Harbor man was charged Sunday after an officer stopped four men walking in the roadway. Neil Long, 24, was arrested for violating his bail conditions. Police said Long had consumed alcohol despite bail conditions prohibiting him from doing so.

Paul Roe, 29, of Lamoine was summonsed Oct. 24 on a charge of improper passing.

Mount Desert

One of the town’s fire trucks was damaged Monday while the driver was responding to storm damage.

Ben Wallace, 23, of Mount Desert was driving the fire department’s 2004 Smeal truck on Rowland Road in Seal Harbor around 4 a.m. when the vehicle struck a rock, causing $4,000 damage.

Among the other storm damage reported Monday, the Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor was closed temporarily after several large downed trees and power lines blocked the street.

A couple sleeping in their vehicle late Monday at Pond’s End in Somesville was told of the town ordinance prohibiting that activity and ushered away from the site.

Camden Garland, 16, of Mount Desert was southbound on Route 198 Oct. 26 when his 2003 Dodge struck a deer on the road. A northbound 2001 Saturn driven by Spencer Gray, 53, of Blue Hill then hit the same deer. Damage is estimated at $1,500 for each vehicle.

Southwest Harbor

Police responded to three motor vehicle accidents on the Seal Cove Road this week, two on Friday and one on Monday.

On Monday, John Stanley, 67, of Southwest Harbor was turning from the Seal Cove Road onto the Marshall Brook Road when his 2016 Toyota pickup struck a 2008 Chevrolet driven by Katrina Murphy, 29, of Tremont.

On Friday, Todd Daley, 21, of Tremont was driving a 2002 GMC when the right front tire reportedly caught the lip on the pavement, causing the truck to sideswipe a pole. At about the same time and a short distance away, a deer ran onto the road and was hit by a 2015 Dodge pickup driven by Colton Sanborn, 22, of Tremont.

The theft of a package from a residence was reported Oct. 26.

A resident called police Oct. 25 to say a muskrat was having trouble crossing the road. The caller phoned back a short time later to report the animal had crossed safely.

Tremont

A resident reported hearing a loud explosion just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A sheriff’s deputy responded but was unable to determine the source of the noise.

Charlene Stanley, 49, of Tremont was eastbound on the Tremont Road Saturday evening when her 2017 GMC struck a deer.

A Trenton man was arrested Oct. 24 as the result of a traffic stop by Deputy Travis Frost.

Nathaniel Madore, 24, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with aggravated drug trafficking.