Cops kick in restroom door

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Luckily a woman using the public restroom in downtown had a phone to call police when she was unable to unlock the door from inside at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. When police responded to the call, their keys didn’t work either. Officers attempted to remove the lock but the deadbolt was not budging, according to police. Eventually, the woman was set free after officers pried the door with a crowbar and kicked it until it opened.

A makeshift campsite with a tarp was found in the woods on private property and reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. Police notified the owner of the Bass Harbor Road property.

Employees of a company hired by the MDI Marathon to provide equipment for the race noticed 11 missing barricades from their inventory when they returned to New York. The barricades are about eight feet long and four feet high with blue canvas on them. According to the report, the company believes the barricades may have been taken during the night of Oct. 13. Police are investigating the incident.

Two feral cats found in town were brought to an animal sanctuary on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police assisted a man who had reportedly locked his keys in his apartment Saturday evening.

State police asked for assistance in Tremont from the Southwest Harbor Police Department on Sunday around 11 a.m. regarding a possible overdose. The Tremont resident was brought to MDI Hospital and the officer stayed at the residence until state police arrived.

Mount Desert

Police helped clear signs and trees that had fallen into roads in high winds Oct. 15 and 16.

A police cruiser accidentally struck and killed a raccoon before daylight Oct. 16. Officers removed the animal from the roadway and reported the incident.

A motorist was warned for blocking the roadway Oct. 16 on Route 102 near Hall Quarry.

Joel Harris, 24, of Phippsburg was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop Oct. 18 in Otter Creek for expired registration.

A deer that was struck by a Ford Focus in Somesville the evening of Oct. 17 ran off after the collision, according to reports. The Focus was driven by David Schultz, 48, of Lamoine.

Bar Harbor

Two cars were towed on Oct. 15 after a front-end collision on West Street Extension. A 2007 Toyota Camry operated by Bridget Yahoodik, 24, of Lynnfield, Mass., was travelling west when it was reportedly struck by a 2011 Subaru Forester entering from a side road, operated by Carolyn Howard, 74, of Bar Harbor.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital for knee and ankle injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk the evening of Oct. 15. A 2005 Toyota operated by Kerri Russell-McDunnah, 50, of Bar Harbor, was turning left from Mount Desert Street onto Kennebec Street when it reportedly struck Janelle Raborn, 57, of Placitas, N.M. No charges have been brought. The accident remains under investigation.

A man was warned for camping in his vehicle Oct. 16 on Route 3 near the Tarn.

Andy Breaux, 42, of Houma, La., on a charge of OUI following a Paradise Hill Road traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Benjamin Merrill, 30, of Hancock was stopped in traffic the morning of Oct. 18 while heading south on Route 3 when his 1996 Ford F150 was reportedly struck from behind by a 2008 Subaru Impreza operated by Todd Nason, 26, of Bar Harbor. Nason complained of dizziness and was checked by an ambulance crew but not transported to the hospital. The Impreza was towed from the scene.

On Oct. 18, a bystander called to report a crash he had heard but not seen. The hit-and-run accident left damage to the driver’s side of a 2018 Ford Fusion legally parked on Main Street, last operated by Seth Rokosky, 32, of New York.

Tracy Miller, 44, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended registration Friday.

Christine Wade, 30, of Bar Harbor was arrested on an OUI charge Saturday on Atlantic Avenue. She was released on bail from the police station.

Tremont

A 2014 Ford F250, owned by Brianna Ransom of Frenchboro, was reportedly damaged when it drove onto the Frenchboro Ferry on Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s report, the truck’s back rack was damaged during boarding. The bed of the truck was also damaged but the vehicle was able to drive off the ferry in Bass Harbor.

A Mustang and a deer collided on Tremont Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A deer ran in front of the 2012 Ford Mustang, driven by Gregory Harper, 59, of Tremont and caused reportable damage to the car. Harper was not injured.

Trenton

A 2008 Honda received reportable damage when a deer ran in front of it on the Bar Harbor Road near the airport around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Seth Clarke, 26, of Mount Desert was the driver of the Honda at the time of the accident and reported no injuries.

Acadia National Park

A 48-year-old woman from Tomball, Texas, reportedly slipped and fell at Thunder Hole Oct. 11, injuring her ankle.

Rangers assisted a woman at the intersection of the Precipice Trail and the Orange and Black Trail who had injured her knee Oct. 12, according to reports. The two rangers provided a knee splint for the woman and helped her down the trail to the parking lot.

Arash Nanbakhsh, no age or town given, was rescued Oct. 12 after losing his way on the Precipice Trail. When he lost the trail, rangers said, he continued south along the cliffs to a point where he was unable to move. Several climbers ascended the cliff and secured Nanbakhsh in a harness. They then lowered him down to the base of the cliffs where he was able to walk out to the road.

A 65-year-old woman from West Melbourne, Fla., reportedly hit the back of her head on the rocks at Thunder Hole when she slipped and fell Oct. 12.

An Amherst, Mass. woman was hiking Parkman Mountain Oct. 12 when she slipped and fell, breaking her ankle, according to reports. Rangers and MDI Search and Rescue volunteers carried the 71-year-old woman off the trail to a waiting ambulance.

Two 20-year-old women were reportedly lost on Acadia Mountain after dark Oct. 12. Rangers found them and helped them back to the parking lot.

Benjamin Shriber, 24, of Chester, N.H. was cited for reportedly violating quiet hours rules at Blackwoods Campground Oct. 13.

A vehicle reportedly struck a coping stone with a front tire on Lower Mountain Road Oct. 14, causing a flat tire and damage to the wheel.

Rangers assisted a 46-year-old woman who fell on the Beech Mountain South Ridge Trail and injured her ankle, according to reports.

Ellen Emerson-Wilson, no age given, of Windham, was cited on a charge of obstructing traffic on the Cadillac North Ridge Trail Oct. 14.

Kalawathi Anand, no age given, of New Jersey, was cited on a charge of obstructing traffic at the Cadillac Summit Oct. 15.

A family of four became stuck on Little Moose Island in the Schoodic section of the park Oct. 16 when the tide came in. A ranger shuttled the family off the island in a canoe, according to reports.