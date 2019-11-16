Cops grow beards for charity

BAR HARBOR — All this month, Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police officers are blatantly violating their departments’ policy against growing beards and mustaches.

And Chief Jim Willis is not only allowing it, he’s encouraging their participation in No Shave November. That is a project of Home Base, which raises money to provide care for military veterans and members of their families who have “invisible wounds” such a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Based in Boston, Home Base is a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Each of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police officers who are foregoing shaving this month has pledged to donate or raise at least $100 for Home Base. This is the second year that the two departments have taken part in No Shave November.

“It’s a fun thing to do, and the community is really supportive,” Willis said.

Donations can be made through the Bar Harbor Police Department’s Facebook page.