ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Jordan Pond House restaurant suspended food service mid-afternoon Tuesday after its walk-in refrigerator stopped working.

Beverage service continued Tuesday and after the restaurant opened Wednesday. Food service was expected to resume at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, once the refrigerator was repaired and restocked.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.