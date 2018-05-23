Construction on hold for holiday

BAR HARBOR — Construction on the Route 3 project in Bar Harbor will pause for Memorial Day weekend, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. Roadwork will be on hold from May 24-29.

The one-way detour through the Park Loop Road will continue to be in effect.

“Drivers should still expect delays on Route 3 as we work through the summer because it’s such a busy road,” project engineer Rhobe Moulton said. “You can’t make these kinds of major improvements without there being some delays, so we hope people plan ahead and continue to have patience.”

The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2019.