Construction begins on Trenton solar farm

TRENTON — Drivers have likely seen construction crews recently set to work on Route 3 across from the Kisma Preserve. That is because the initial phase of the town’s first ever large-scale solar farm is underway.

Crews from R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction Inc. are currently clearing parts of the 98-acre parcel and are building the road to where 17,785 solar panels (an array size of about 25 acres or 17 football fields) will be installed during the project’s second phase.

Once the site work is complete, the project will be transferred to another contractor to install the panels, explained Stephen Salsbury, president of Herrick & Salsbury Inc., which is representing The Trenton Solar Project, on behalf of Massachusetts-based developers Renewable Energy Development Partners LLC.

The project is estimated to cost $8.6 million and will generate 7 megawatts of energy.

Salsbury said the earthwork should be completed by April. The panels will then take a few months to install. Once the project is ready, it will be connected to the Versant power grid.