Conners Emerson to hold second community forum 

BAR HARBOR — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Conners Emerson School will hold the second community forum in a series of in-person discussions designed to guide a new school build.

From 6-8 p.m., members of the community can meet at the school cafeteria to participate in an interactive workshop that will help “craft a design statement.” That statement will capture what a new school building should look like and inform blueprint drafts.

“We can’t design a successful community school without the community input,” said Lisa Sawin, lead architect for the project. “We want to hear from as many stakeholders and constituents as possible so we can come forward with a design that addresses as many ideas and strengths of the community as possible.”

Sawin said the forum will start with an overview of the project, where current stages of the process are at, and then delve into an educational session on best practices for a 21st century school design. Participants will work in small groups to facilitate ideas and iron out a vision for a new school.

According to Sawin, those ideas and themes most common among the breakout groups will be incorporated into her architectural plans. She said community members will be able to see their vision come to life within those designs.

The school at 11 Eagle Lake Road has been in desperate need of remodeling, with school staff and community members citing cramped quarters, nonsensical floor plans, and facilities and infrastructure that are “literally falling apart,” said Bar Harbor School Board Chair Lilea Simis.

An initial community forum was held Sept. 29 to inform residents about the project’s history and why the build is necessary. That project overview was the first step to generating input and building a community consensus around architectural designs that may come as early as next June.

A third community forum will take place this winter to update stakeholders where Harriman, an architectural engineering firm manning the project, is at with design plans.

For more information on the upcoming forum and future events, visit www.connersemersonbuildingforourfuture.com.