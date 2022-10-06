Conners Emerson holds forum for new building

BAR HARBOR – Last week, the first meeting in a series of community forums intended to engage the public on upcoming building renovations at Conners Emerson school took place.

Plans to remodel the aging facilities have been at the forefront of Bar Harbor School Committee meeting discussions for years. After the town approved a $3 million bond question last November to pay for the design work, the school began working with architectural firm Harriman Associates to draw up building concepts.

Conners Emerson Principal Heather Webster said they are at the beginning stages of this planning process and want to “get an idea of [the] school’s needs and what we would envision for a new school build.”

A few of those must-haves are already ironed out and include consolidating the separate buildings into one, paving a well-routed parking lot and creating more space overall for staff and students.

“Your infrastructure does not support your students’ basic needs,” said lead architect Lisa Sawin. “With having two separate buildings, there are concerns around safety. There’s inefficiencies with the building.”’

With continual leaky roofs, poor insulation and a boiler system beyond its shelf life, the school buildings are due for an upgrade. The school committee previously recommended taking down the 71-year-old Conners building and adding a two-story addition onto a renovated Emerson building.

Sawin said her team is still deciding between deconstructing both buildings and starting new or following the aforementioned plan. She said feasibility will be the determining factor.

During last Thursday’s meeting in the school cafeteria, Sawin explained that schools were built in a “cells and belts” model. That orientation prepared students to work in assembly lines in warehouses and factories.

“The idea was you stayed in one room, a bell rang, you moved to the next room or you went to another space,” Sawin said. “That’s not how we work today in the world. We’re collaborating, we’re communicating, we’re integrating technology, we’re pulling off into small groups and doing projects together.”

Currently, there is not enough program space to accommodate all the activities happening — or number of students — within the school. Sawin, who’s been meeting with educators and staff members at the school, gave an example of these inadequacies; the 150 square-foot music room is so small for the 12 student classrooms playing instruments that they often knock into each other while performing.

A website created specifically for project details shows “a day in the life” at the school. The PDF slideshow starts with the “dreaded drop-off zone,” a mismanaged car build-up in the parking lot leading to unsafe traffic congestion between buses and parent drop.

It then showcases the “space-shuffle,” where teachers and administrators converted spare closets into offices, and random tables in the hallway as instruction spaces due to the lack of adequate room. The slideshow also includes pictures of challenging special education spaces, students moving between buildings to get to their next classroom and a lack of outdoor area.

“What if we didn’t need to worry about the roof leaking or finding a private space for a conversation or reminding parents to dress their children in layers because of the lack of insulation and cold classrooms,” wrote one parent in an email addressed to the school. “What if we didn’t have to juggle adequate spaces for teachers and students to work in. We are awesome, but just imagine how awesome we could be.”

Sawin said project construction will take four to five years from start to finish. However, draft master plans are targeted to be proposed and decided on next June in a referendum. If the community and school staff are happy, the plans will develop into construction documents for potential bids. If more changes need to occur, finalization of concept designs will be pushed back to November.

The next community forum date is yet to be determined but will focus on participant contributions to the overall vision of the project to develop a design statement. In-person meetings will take place in the school cafeteria or can be viewed via Zoom. Visit connersemersonbuildingforourfuture.com for updates to the project and future forum announcements.

“We can’t do it without the community. We need the community to work with us, give us feedback,” Sawin said. “We need you to be here with us in this process, because this is your school. Schools are at the heart of the community, and we want to make sure that we have your voice through all of this.”