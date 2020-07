ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Although visitation numbers for July have not yet been compiled, it appears that fewer people are in the park than is typical for this time of year. But there are still plenty of people and vehicles here.

In the past month, the Cadillac Mountain road has been closed twice, on July 15 and 24, because of congestion at the summit. The road leading to the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse was closed for a time July 3.