Confronting affordable housing challenges on MDI

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an online presentation and discussion called Confronting the Challenge of Affordable Housing on MDI with Island Housing Trust’s Executive Director Marla O’Byrne, data scientist Kyle Shank and IHT Board of Directors vice president and human resources consultant Joanne Harris.

Learn how IHT is providing sustainable year-round housing opportunities on MDI. A brief presentation will be followed by Q&A.

Harris served as human resources director at The Jackson Laboratory and at MDI Hospital during her 40-year career. She served on the Maine State Workforce Development Council for more than two decades. Harris retired in December 2017 and is now serving as an HR consultant to small businesses. Southwest Harbor has been Joanne’s home for 39 years.

O’Byrne is the executive director and founding board member of IHT. She has been active in community engagement projects and strategies through her work with nonprofits in Maine over the past 30 years. She has served as the president and CEO of Friends of Acadia and senior vice president at Maine Farmland Trust. She has lived on MDI for more than 35 years.

Shank is a quantitative researcher at Facebook and a member of IHT’s Advisory Partners Council. Prior to his work at Facebook, he served as the head of media analytics with Hershey, the chocolate company. Shank turned his love of data science into a TEDxDirigo talk titled Think Small: Using Data to Help Small Towns. He lives in Bar Harbor with his wife and children.

IHT is known for its work and partnerships protecting year-round communities on MDI by providing housing opportunities – home ownership and rental – that are affordable for those who earn a typical income working on the island.

Register for the online program at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8283053

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected] Visit www.islandhousingtrust.org to learn more about IHT’s work.