Compost bins available

BAR HARBOR — The Zero Waste Committee of A Climate to Thrive, in cooperation with the Maine Resource Recovery Association, is sponsoring a compost bin sale for Mount Desert Island area residents.

“It’s spring and time to plan to make compost for your garden!” a statement from the group said. “Towns on MDI already recycle many disposables, and now residents can increase recycling while helping their gardens grow.”

Options include the Earth Machine Backyard Composter, which is approximately 35 inches high and 33 inches wide. It has a 10-year warranty and is made of 100% recycled plastic.

New this year, the made-in-Maine Brooks Mill Lobster Trap Composter is a large wire enclosure that can create up to a cubic yard of compost. It’s ideal for grass clippings, leaves, garden waste and food scraps. The large size allows the pile to work all year long.

Visit aclimatetothrive.org/compost or contact Ellie McGee at 807-1913 or [email protected]

Pickup (or driveway delivery) will be held in June.