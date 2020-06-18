Community service stars 

BAR HARBOR — This year, Mount Desert Island High School waived the requirement that students complete at least 20 hours of community service to graduate. But despite that decision, the senior class had collectively logged 3,347 hours of community service.

“That is 418 eight–hour days, which is a lot of help within our community and beyond,” said Wendy Littlefield, who coordinates the program. The students served here on MDI and as far away as Guatemala and Hawaii. They volunteered with young people, senior citizens and animals, with libraries, fire departments, community centers, music, theatre and sports programs.

Many students went above and beyond: 56 seniors had between 20 and 49 hours. Emma Frye, Lucy Wray, Dezirae Zaman, Lexi Rich, Shane Bonilla, Katera Shelton, Julia Rush, Sarah MacDonald, Evelyn Zumwalt, Ruby Brown and Piper Charron logged between 50 and 99 hours.

Three of the seniors logged more than 100 hours: Ashley Graves had 104, Mei Cook had 111 and Gianna Turk had 175.

“Our communities support our high school all the time and it is wonderful that our school community is able to give a little bit back in the way of community service,” Littlefield said. “Principal Matt Haney is extremely proud of these seniors and at how much they did to support our community. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and thank you for your efforts.”