Community School open house set

MOUNT DESERT — The Community School of Mount Desert Island will hold an open house on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Prospective students and their families are invited to tour the school’s Somesville campus, located at 585 Sound Drive, observe work across the grades, talk with current families and teachers, and enjoy some refreshments.

Fall enrollment opens Feb. 15.

The Community School of Mount Desert Island is a fully accredited K-8 elementary and middle school, giving children the tools to live meaningful lives with a deep engagement and stewardship for the community and the world. The school nurtures, challenges and empowers children by engaging the local community and natural world as a classroom to explore all subject areas through a holistic curriculum. Throughout the year, the school hosts educational events and festivals open to the wider community.