Community school hosts Harvestfest

MOUNT DESERT — Two days of crafts, music, family-friendly seasonal activities and food highlight The Community School of Mount Desert Island’s annual Harvest Festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18 at the school’s Somesville campus.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, activities include a gift market, kids’ crafts, wreath making, artisanal sausages roasted over a campfire, crepes and soup luncheon, patisserie, and live music.

Gifts made by local artisans will be for sale, including items by Kreg McCune, Karen Ressel, Dory Graham Smith, Rusted Pulchritude Woodcarvers, Lauren Beach and Becky Richardson.

A farmers market will include local produce and provisions for the holidays from Peggy Rockefeller Farms, Colvard and Co. sausages, Acadia Coffee Roasters and more. A handmade silent auction and cake-pie-quiche auction will run throughout the day.

Funds raised at the Harvest Festival go toward The Community School scholarship fund.

The Community School of Mount Desert Island is a place-based, fully accredited elementary and middle school, cultivating a sense of self, place and community, so children may live meaningful lives with a deep engagement and stewardship for the community and the world.

Contact Jasmine Smith at info@thecommunityschool.me or 276-8137.