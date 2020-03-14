SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Registration is now open for summer programs at the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center.

Youth programs for children ages six and up include An Introduction to Sailing I and II; Turbo 420 sailing, which focuses on crew teamwork and an introduction to racing; basic and intermediate Bullseye dinghy classes; Optimist racing team; and 420 racing team.

Adult programs include a US Sailing small boat sailing instructor course, set for June 25-28; beginners’ sailing courses; women’s sailing club; regular open sailing sessions and private lessons.

The Sailing Center will also offer a spring club sailing team with coaches John Macauley and Tom Brown beginning March 30. Contact 244-7905 or [email protected]