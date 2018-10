TREMONT — Starting this week, groups and individuals will no longer be able to reserve the Community Room for recurring events.

Residents interested in reserving or using the Community Room, attached to the Tremont Consolidated School, need to get a town identification card. ID cards are available at the town office following review and agreement of the rules and requirements to use the space.

Once folks have an identification card, they can exchange it at Gott’s Store for the key to the room.