Community jam at auto museum

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will host its “Beers & Gears” event, a winter and spring series featuring local bands, local beer, games, snacks and music on Saturday, May 25, from 5-7:30 p.m. This month’s event honors hospitality workers, who will receive half-price admission at the door.

The local brewery highlighted this month is Geaghan’s in Bangor.

A cover charge of $10 covers admission to the museum and two drink tickets. Additional drink purchases are by donation. Hospitality workers who bring in a business card or pay stub from a Mount Desert Island business will receive a half-off discount.

Contact 244-9242 or visit sealcoveautomuseum.org.