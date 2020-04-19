Community helpers stay flexible as emergency enters second month

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — One truism about response efforts in an emergency or natural disaster is that the people and systems have to be adaptable, as the situation is constantly changing.

Jessica Stewart and Sarah Tewhey, who emerged as leaders of the local community response to the pandemic emergency, both have some experience in disaster response and community organizing elsewhere and are putting it to use here.

It’s been about a month since they set up a Mount Desert Island Community Response website to connect volunteers with people needing help, and other community Facebook groups and pages were formed. The network has been able to be quite fluid in responding to changing needs.

One focus in these first weeks has been making and distributing fabric face masks.

“There are a lot of people — women, especially — who tend to be natural caregivers in the community, sitting at home wanting to help,” Tewhey said. So, many of them have made masks.

“I have 500 masks that have come through my house in the last couple of weeks,” she said. “Mary Dudzik has had that many again, and the hospital is another drop point.”

Each mask is washed, packaged with instructions, and sent back out to organizations whose employees or volunteers need them, or to individuals who have requested them.

“In a couple of weeks, people aren’t going to need masks because everyone’s going to have one,” Tewhey said, and the focus will shift to the next need.

Gathering points set up for one purpose can also be a distribution point for other information or resources, Tewhey said. That’s been happening with Open Table MDI, which offers free community meals.

Tewhey is the board chair for the organization, which has been continuing with pickup of to-go meals and free delivery for Tuesday suppers, and has added a second day of meals on Saturdays.

And because Open Table is a connection point, other volunteers have been able to offer free flour, which has been in short supply, and hand sanitizer and fabric masks.

Stewart and Tewhey teamed up with Island Connections and the MDI/Ellsworth Housing Authority, which already have programs to provide transportation and meals to residents needing help. Island Connections had set a record in March for new volunteers, adding 14 to its roster, Executive Director Doreen Willett said. Many of them were referred by Stewart.

Volunteers shopping for groceries, delivering meals or driving neighbors to necessary medical appointments such as dialysis or cancer treatments are getting help staying safe from the new, grassroots network.

“I can’t say enough about that group,” Willett said. They have been delivering care packages of gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to help keep the volunteers, and those they serve, safe.

Tewhey, Dudzik and others created and are continuing to update a safety guide, including guidelines for those providing help to others, for those who need to enter another person’s home and for those who are giving rides to others in their personal vehicle.

Island Connections drivers are carefully “preparing their vehicles before they pick anybody up to take them to appointments,” Willett said. They also carry letters stating that they are providing an essential service as defined by the state executive order.

When schools first closed, some local high school and college students created a group to offer babysitting to families who needed it. Mount Desert Island High School student Lily Crikelair compiled a list of available sitters and offered to help match them with families using the safety guidelines, which include each sitter serving only one family to help limit contact.

Wheaton College freshman Maggie Strong, back home in Southwest Harbor for the time being, also did some babysitting when she first returned from school.

“Getting (kids) outside is always a good plan if you’re not going to have to be around people,” Strong said. Children also appreciate it when family or sitters actively participate in their games and imagined stories, rather than sitting on the sidelines, she said.

Stewart’s group is still taking requests for help including babysitting, but “no one has really requested that yet,” Crikelair said this week.

Even with school resuming via the distance learning formats, high school students can be available if needed most days after about 10:30 a.m., because much of their work is self-directed.

“We’re here in case we’re needed,” she said.

Stewart said she has also been working with State Representative Genevieve McDonald, whose district includes Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Swan’s Island and Frenchboro, on a phone tree project for senior citizens and those living alone to provide some social contact.

“I really enjoy getting to know a lot of my older neighbors and community members who I wouldn’t have crossed paths with at school functions,” Stewart said.

Organizers have also been impressed with the efforts of local businesses to meet community needs. Willett notes that Island Connections relies on contributions from local businesses, for everything from event sponsorships to larger grants, and hopes the community will, in turn, “do what we can to support them.”

Many of these local businesses, “by the books, are probably really suffering,” Tewhey said. “But they’ve been massively successful in the way that they’re supporting the community.”

Anyone “feeling like they need help, any kind of help, should definitely reach out,” Stewart said, by phone, email or the Google Document form posted on mdicr.org and the MDI Helpers: Pandemic Mutual Aid Facebook group.

“Because there are a lot of people who want to help.”