Community forum with police officers

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Police Department will host a community forum at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

Representatives from the department will be on hand to talk about what the they do in the community and answer questions.

“The event will offer the chance to learn more about the structure and ranks within the department as well as the training that all officers have to go through,” organizers said. “The officers will also cover what kind of calls that they respond to each year as well as what laws they enforce. Finally, they will discuss ‘community caretaking,’ which includes handling mental health calls, citizen disputes, civil complaints, animal control issues and citizen-driven enforcement.”

The department also encourages residents to share their thoughts on areas that need additional attention or enforcement during the course of the summer.

Contact 288-4245.