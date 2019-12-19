Community celebration

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A community holiday evening welcoming new businesses to town will be held Friday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Participating stores will offer special sales, door prizes and more. Participants can pick up a passport at any participating store and have it signed by at least eight locations to enter for a grand prize. Brandon & Laura’s Cade will have free snacks and treats from 5-7 p.m. and Sips will offer 10 percent off dinners after 7 p.m.

Participating businesses include Liquor Locker, Artful Designs Hair Care & Art, Burke’s Hollow, Little Islanders, Quilt ‘N’ Fabric, Brandon & Laura’s Cafe, Cornerstone Gallery, Aylen & Sons, Sips Restaurant, Fred’s Gallery, Red Sky Restaurant, McEachern & Hutchins, Carroll’s Drug Store, Sawyer’s Specialties and Sawyer’s Market.