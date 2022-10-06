Communication, Sustainability Jobs Take Shape in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR – Two new coordinators in the Bar Harbor town office have finished their first month on the job.

Maya Caines has filled the role of communications coordinator. Apart from managing the town’s social media channels, updating the blog, and organizing press releases, she acts as the public information officer and is a point of contact for residents with questions related to town affairs.

After working as a consultant with the Climate Emergency Task Force, Laura Berry has taken on the position of sustainability coordinator. Her duties include renewable energy project implementation, working with department heads on integrating sustainable operations, and finding funding sources for those initiatives.

Both the communications and sustainability coordinator are new positions created to better engage the public and manage up-and-coming projects.

”Last January when I put the budget together, I said it’d be beneficial for us to get a communications coordinator and push for the sustainability coordinator,” said Town Manager Kevin Sutherland. “I really do care about making sure that what we’re doing is well-articulated to the community, so having somebody help us do that is paramount.”

For the last month, Caines has been deep diving into town demographics and understanding how members of the community communicate with one another. She’s currently working with a consultant to develop a brand guide and website redesign.

“I really want the town to have a uniform voice and look and feel,” Caines said. “The big thing is a website redesign, to make information more accessible and the website more navigable.”

Berry has been working with data collection and analytics to measure the town’s energy output and building a greenhouse gas emissions inventory. She’s also been helping streamline renewable energy projects like new solar arrays.

“I think the most exciting project really is the Higgins Pit Solar array,” Berry said. “Something I’ve been working with the folks at Sundog Solar to really understand [is] how we can build that array that is both sensitive to the physical environment but also going to be cost beneficial to the town overall.”

A graduate from the College of the Atlantic (COA), Berry moved to the island in 2014. She received her graduate degree out of state and moved back because “like many young people experience, you really can’t leave, there’s something very special about being here,” she said.

Her background includes working with COA in the Community Energy Center on policy implementation for renewable energy, and acting as director of research and policy with a grassroots environmental advocacy group, The Climate Mobilization.

“We are not going to be able to build a sustainable Bar Harbor without the community,” Berry said. “One of the things that [Caines] and I would like to do is develop more clear pathways for members of the community to be part of the process.”

Caines hails from New York City, where local government is much different than the makeup of Bar Harbor. She said in a larger city it’s much harder have direct contact with your representatives.

“The thing that I love most about living in a small town is how engaged you can be in government, and not only being able to write your town manager but sit down and have a meeting with a staff member or be able to run for office or be on a board,” Caines said.

She moved to the state to attend the University of Maine and majored in marine biology with a minor in environmental policy and management. Her previous work includes three years with the Jackson Laboratory’s education department, where she helped distill complex scientific research to the public.

She’s also served on the town’s Design Review Board and MDIRSS’s anti-racism task force.

“So this job is a little bit of a shift from the education space and more in the public service world, but really does align with a lot of my values,” Caines said. “I think living in a place like this, there’s a lot of change that can be made with I think the right guidance and hopefully enthusiasm.”

Caines said members of the community can reach out to her with any questions they may have. She can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at 2072884098.

To get in contact with Berry about sustainability information and upcoming projects, email her at [email protected].