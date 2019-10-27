Common Good season begins

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Common Good Soup Kitchen will begin its tenth season on Nov. 7, with Executive Director/Chef Laurie Ward serving community meals on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 19 Clark Point Road.

Common Ground will also have its Sunday popover breakfast featuring music by the Common Good Band.

“There are two new developments this year: we are providing a food pantry Sundays from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Common Good Dining Room,” a statement from the group said, “and we will be offering classes on fermentation (making kombucha and water kefir) as well as other food preservation techniques including canning, freezing and dehydrating.”

Contact 479-5313.