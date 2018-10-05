Committee membership, cruise ship petitions to go on June ballot

BAR HARBOR — Citizen petitions seeking to prohibit berthing piers for cruise ships and to require that voting members of town boards be town residents will go to the voters in June 2019, the town council decided Tuesday after a lively discussion.

The petitions first came to the council in August, and councilors elected to take 60 days to further consider them before taking action.

The first petition seeks to make residency a requirement for voting on town boards. Boards, committees and task forces are all appointed by the council. Some have designated seats for people who have important perspectives on the work of the board, such as harbormaster and police chief, some of whom are not town residents.

“This question is clearly targeted at the Cruise Ship Committee,” Town Manager Cornell Knight said in a memo to councilors. That committee in particular has a majority of members who are not residences. If the residency requirement passes, eight of the 15 members would not be able to vote.

The second petition was a proposed zoning change to prohibit berthing piers for large cruise ships. The definition of large in the petition was “more than five hundred passengers.”

Councilor Judith Noonan expressed concern that “cruise ship” was not specifically defined in the petition. She said, “Somewhere I read that the definition of a cruise ship is a vessel that carries passengers for a fee. Well, what’s a ferry? A vessel that carries passengers for a fee.”

The CAT Ferry, which Bay Ferries is planning to use for their proposed ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, N.S., has a passenger capacity of more than 500, she said.

“Would this petition, if it were passed by the voters, prohibit Bay Ferries from operating [at the ferry terminal]?” Council Chair Gary Friedman asked town attorney Ed Bearor.

Bearor answered that would depend on whether the ferry service was in operation at the time of the vote.

“Well, we’re into a thornier situation than I anticipated,” Friedman said.

“We may be stuck with a property that we can’t use.”

Councilor Stephen Coston said he saw similarities between the current citizen initiative and a prior one: Article 13, a 2017 citizen petition that sought to prohibit cruise ships over 300 feet from docking and allow citizens to set passenger caps at town meeting. That initiative was voted down.

Bearor had been asked by councilors to research whether the council had the authority to decline to put a petition on the ballot if it has been defeated before.

“Do you have the authority? Yes,” he told councilors Tuesday, but “it is up to you to decide if it’s a repeat [petition].”

Bearor elaborated on his answer in a Sept. 28 letter to councilors: “In the situation at hand, the council should compare not only the wording, but the meaning and intent, in order to determine whether the present Warrant Article is so similar to Article 13, which was rejected by voters at the June 2017 Town Meeting, that it could reasonably be viewed as essentially the same question.”

“I’m extremely conflicted,” councilor Matthew Hochman said. “I believe the intent is exactly the same as Article 13 was. My concern is putting the town through another law suit.”

Friedman invited public comment. Resident Dessa Dancy said she did not sign the new petition, because it was different from Article 13, which she had supported.

“The purpose of Article 13 was simply to let the people of Bar Harbor, the citizens, have a say if there were to be an increase or not in cruise ship visitation,” Dancy said.

Coston made a motion to not place the citizen petition on the ballot because of its similarities to Article 13. The motion was voted down 6-1 and the council moved to place the petition on the June ballot.