Commissioners needed

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Housing Authority needs two Bar Harbor residents to serve on its Board of Commissioners. Board members help set policy and provide oversight for the Housing Authority.

The Board meets once a month, and the term is for five years.

Interested parties can contact Theresa Hodgdon at 288-4770 ext 127 or theresa.hodgdon@emdiha.org

Bar Harbor Housing Authority was established in 1973 “to provide housing assistance to individuals and families who face income of other life challenges,” according to the organization’s website.

The Housing Authority owns and operates over 130 rental units at three separate properties in Bar Harbor.