Comments on park fee

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Dec. 22 is the deadline for the public to submit comments to the National Park Service about the proposed increases in peak-season entrance fees for Acadia and 16 other national parks.

The proposal announced last month is to increase the price of entrance passes that are good for up to seven days from $25 to $70 for private, noncommercial vehicles and their occupants, from $20 to $50 for motorcycles and from $12 to $30 for people walking or biking in the park. An Acadia annual pass would increase from $50 to $75.

Comments may be submitted at parkplanning.nps.gov/proposedpeakseasonfeerates.