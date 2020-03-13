College of the Atlantic campus to close

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic has closed its campus to visitors, and after the winter term ends today, students will have a few days to move out. All classes for the spring term, which begins March 30, will be held in online formats.

Students are being required to pack their possessions and vacate their rooms by Wednesday, March 18, college spokesperson Rob Levin said. Students who live on campus are being given several days into spring break to arrange travel plans. Those with extenuating circumstances who need to stay on campus will receive housing this spring. Students who live off campus are encouraged to return home.

“As much as we would have liked to avoid moving away from in-person instruction and residential campus life, circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to take this extraordinary step,” said college President Darron Collins. “Our responsibility at COA is first and foremost to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty, and we must work to contribute to wider public health measures to help protect our community here on Mount Desert Island.”

Faculty members are working to alter, adapt and create courses for the spring. A revised slate of courses will be posted by March 20, with spring term registration commencing on March 23.

COA is closing campus to all visitors until further notice, with the exception of family and friends assisting students with moving out. All events scheduled for this spring have been cancelled, as have short courses and wilderness trips for spring break. The library and Dorr museum of natural history will be closed.

All non-essential, COA-affiliated travel has been suspended. Staff, faculty, and any students who remain on campus who travel outside of the state or suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19 are required to stay off campus for 14 days until the incubation period has passed.

Plans for graduation celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks, Levin said.