Cohen is Acadia’s new chief of education

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Laura Cohen, who served as the park’s acting chief of interpretation and education this spring and early summer, will start the job on a permanent basis Sept. 1.

She succeeds Lynne Dominy, who was named superintendent of Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin in February.

Cohen has worked as a park ranger and has held several leadership positions in her 17 years in the National Park Service. Most recently she was the digital content strategist for the NPS’s Office of Communications in Washington, D.C. But she lives in Bar Harbor and has been telecommuting.

“Laura is an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said in announcing her appointment.

“She will be a strong collaborator with the local communities, and she deeply understands the technology we need to communicate with people in new ways.”

Acadia’s chief of interpretation and education works with park staff and partner organizations to oversee the park’s visitor center operations and its digital and interpretive media such as the website, social media accounts, exhibits and signs.

Cohen also will oversee education programs such as ranger-led walks and talks and the Schoodic Education Adventure.

“I have a deep passion for this park and look forward to working together with the surrounding communities and schools,” Cohen said.

She previously has served as chief of interpretation and education at Prince William Forest Park in Virginia and as an interpretive media specialist at the National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C.