“Coffee with Constituents” resumes virtually

TRENTON – Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will resume her “Coffee with Constituents” event virtually this month. The events are an opportunity for constituents from Ellsworth and Trenton to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and to connect.

Grohoski will host the event online via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9-10:30 a.m.; participants are encouraged to drop by visiting the website tinyurl.com/GrohoskiCoffee. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Call Grohoski for more information. Participants with specific questions or topics may submit those in advance.

For information, to submit questions or to schedule a private meeting, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.