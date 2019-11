ELLSWORTH — State Rep. Nicole Grohoski, who represents Ellsworth and Trenton, will hold her next “Coffee with Constituents” event on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Moore Community Center.

Grohoski will also hold office hours from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for constituents that have concerns they wish to address privately.

Coffee and tea will be available. To set up a time slot, contact Rep. Grohoski at Nicole.Grohoski@legislature.maine.gov or 358-8333.