Coffee roasters move downtown

BAR HARBOR — Coffee roasters who had been working in a converted carpenter’s workshop in Hulls Cove for part of 2016 moved downtown in May, into the old McEachern & Hutchins hardware store building at 121 Cottage St.

Acadia Coffee Company head roaster and co-owner Cristobal Marcial is a Mexican-American who spent time in Chiapas, Mexico. His family, he said, has a long history in the coffee business in Mexico. He said he met co-owner Michael Boland in Mexico, and their mutual love of coffee made this business relationship a no-brainer.

“We met each other about seven or eight years ago,” Marcial said. “We talked about coffee [then], and here we are.”

Marcial helped Boland open Choco-Latte in 2014, but he and his family made the move to the island in 2016.

He said he’s still getting used to the new location for the roasting business. They are only using a corner of the space to roast but hope to expand to include a retail space.

“It’s a work in progress,” Marcial said. “We hope to have a [place to buy coffee] this summer.”

The building is owned by Les McEachern of Tremont, who said he has a three-year lease with the company.

The company sources its beans from Latin America. Marcial said he and Boland “have strong relationships with co-ops” in Chiapas, and that the region is “one of the premier locations for coffee in Latin America.”

Marcial trained for four years in Mexico and is taking what he learned there and teaching two paid apprentices in the heat of the season.

“It was easy for me to learn because there were so many generous roasters [in Chiapas,]” Marcial said.

In the winter months, only two people are needed to roast 100-200 pounds of coffee a week. The company balloons to 10 employees in the summer to produce twice as much coffee.

The coffee is distributed through Pine State Beverage Company. The company’s products also can be found at Choco-Latte, Everyday Joe’s, A&B Naturals, Town Hill Market, Havana, House of Wine, Mount Dessert Bakery and other island locations.