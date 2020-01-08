Coates appointed to bio lab board

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Biological Laboratory has announced that Janis L. Coates, executive director of Southwest Harbor-based Island Readers & Writers, has joined its board of trustees.

A native of Northeast Harbor, Coates is the founder of Island Readers & Writers, a nonprofit devoted to the role of reading in fostering the healthy development of children.

Coates is familiar with the MDI Biological Laboratory through former visiting scientists and Island Readers & Writers collaborations aimed at introducing schoolchildren in these communities to scientists and to science.

“Jan Coates brings an enormous amount of experience to the board,” said Edward J. Benz Jr., the acting chairman. “As a result of her background in non-profit administration and her experience in higher education, she has a sense of organizational design, governance and strategic thinking that will be enormously valuable to us as the institution continues to grow.”

Prior to founding Island Readers & Writers in 2006, Coates was the owner and manager of Port In A Storm Bookstore in Somesville. Her background includes 22 years of experience in higher education administration, including in roles as dean of students at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., and Albion College in Albion, Mich., and associate dean for campus programs and organizations at Albion College. She has also served as a consultant to various colleges, universities and non-profit organizations.