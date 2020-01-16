Coastie raps poetic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — It’s safe to say Trevor Thomas could give Vanilla Ice a run for his money in a rap-off.

Thomas is a fireman in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed here and works on the ice cutting boat, Cutter Bridle. He recently released a self-produced video of his version of the Vanilla Ice classic, “Ice Ice Baby,” but used local references, calling it “Bridle Baby.”

“Yo, 207, we got Bridle on the track,” he starts out. “All right, stop, break the ice and listen. Bridle’s back with patrol intentions.”

Vanilla Ice’s version says, “All right, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back with my brand new invention.”

Posted on Facebook a week ago, nearly 900 people have clicked the like, love or laugh button for the video that is about three minutes long. Dressed in casual blues, Virginia native Thomas uses local references and boat lingo in place of the original words.

“Penobscot River, you know we can’t wait,” he raps. “If there’s a problem MP1 will solve it. Rivers filled with ice then the Bridle resolves it. Bridle baby, Bridle baby, let’s go.”

Vanilla Ice released his one hit wonder 30 years ago in 1989. Although the words of “Brindle Baby” may appeal to a specific New England Coast Guard audience, the presentation is universally amusing.