Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen

BOSTON — The Coast Guard suspended the active search for four missing fishermen off the coast of Massachusetts, 5:22 p.m., Tuesday.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one. Our crews conducted searches continuously for over 38 hours covering an area of approximately 2066 square miles,” said Capt. Wesley Hester, Search and Rescue mission coordination, Coast Guard’s First District. “We extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of these fishermen during this trying time.”

Watchstanders at First District Coast Guard Command Center, in Boston, received notification at 1 a.m., Nov. 16, from the 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose’s emergency position indicating radio beacon.

The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard, and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass., MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous to search for the Emmy Rose. Upon arrival to the vessel’s last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.

The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine.