Coast Guard benefit planned

Members of the Mount Desert Island community will hold a “BYOB” potluck dinner, open mic and silent auction Saturday, Jan. 26 from 5 to 10 p.m. to benefit area Coast Guard families affected by the partial government shutdown at the American Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor.

“I just really hate to think about people going to work for weeks and not getting paid,” Evelyn Harper, one of the event’s organizers and a resident of Southwest Harbor, said. “A lot of people here live paycheck to paycheck in a seasonal community and sometimes it’s scary. These families travel from state to state and these kids are always leaving friends behind and maybe these families will always remember how special this community is.”

Despite the shutdown, which began Dec. 22, Coast Guard stations in Maine and throughout New England continue to operate.

Contact Justin Snyder at justin@bealslobster.com or Evelyn Harper at evelynann1982.eh@gmail.com.