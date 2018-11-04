COA tops green list

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic has been named to the number one spot on “The Princeton Review Guide to 399 Green Colleges” for the third year in a row.

The guide cites COA’s focus on interdisciplinary, experiential study of the interactions between humans and the environment, along with a strong community commitment to sustainability. Generations of students, taking advantage of COA’s participatory governance system, have developed and implemented policies and practices for greening the school’s operations, including fossil fuel divestment, policies on meat procurement, paper purchasing, zero waste, and eliminating containerized water.

“I’m pleased to see COA again recognized by the Princeton Review for our sustainability work, but the credit really needs to go to our students, who have taken a leadership role in steering our campus operations toward a greener horizon,” said Darron Collins, the college’s president.

“Our students are driven to create positive change in the world, and we can really see that work happening both here on campus and in the wider world.”

Among COA’s distinctions noted by Princeton Review: it became the first carbon-neutral college in 2007; it owns and stewards 300 acres of forest and farmland, which provide research and educational opportunities for students and faculty; and the college’s hands-on curriculum involves students in implementing COA’s commitment to become a fossil fuel-free campus by 2030. Students have participated in energy audits and have researched, sited, and installed solar photovoltaic arrays on campus.

The Princeton Review chose the schools for this ninth annual edition of its “green guide” based on data from the company’s 2017-18 survey of hundreds of four-year colleges concerning the schools’ commitments to the environment and sustainability.