COA to celebrate commencement

BAR HARBOR — Mother, scientist, decorated professor, Citizen Potawatomi Nation member and award-winning author Robin Wall Kimmerer, Ph.D., will deliver the keynote address during an online graduation ceremony for the College of the Atlantic Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 6, at noon.

A total of 72 students from 20 states and 12 nations will graduate from COA during the commencement ceremony, which will be live on coa.edu/commencement2020, COA Facebook and COA YouTube. It will also be archived on these channels and posted to COA IGTV.

Future performers, educators, entrepreneurs, conservationists, writers, artists, scientists, and health and wellness practitioners are among the candidates for a bachelor of arts and a master of philosophy in COA’s one major, human ecology. Well-wishes for the graduating class can be shared at coa.edu/classof2020.

Kimmerer, this year’s keynote speaker and honorary degree recipient, is an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a Distinguished Teaching Professor at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and the founding director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment.

COA Rachel Carson Chair in Human Ecology Richard Borden, Ph.D., who is retiring from teaching this spring, will provide a faculty address.

Kimmerer will be introduced by senior Xaviera Stevens, of Denton, Texas. Providing student perspectives will be seniors Rayna Joyce, of Ithaca, N.Y., and UWC Davis Scholars Priyamvada

Chaudary, of New Delhi, India, and the UK, and SaraLöwgren of Eksjö, Sweden.

The event is open to the public.

Kimmerer is the co-founder and past president of the Traditional Ecological Knowledge section of the Ecological Society of America and serves as a senior fellow for the Center for Nature and Humans.