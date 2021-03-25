COA project in Northeast Harbor gets final OK 

MOUNT DESERT — Construction could start within the next two months on College of the Atlantic’s building on Main Street in Northeast Harbor that will house 15 students and two faculty or staff.

“We’re pushing to get started in May; we can’t wait,” said Millard Dority, COA’s director of planning, buildings and public safety, who is overseeing the project.

Construction is expected to take about a year.

On Feb. 10, the town’s Planning Board approved COA’s application for subdivision approval for the project. Last Monday, the board approved COA’s application for a conditional use permit.

Both approvals were granted on the condition that COA secure the lease or other long-term use of seven privately owned parking spaces in town. There will be room for only three parking spaces on site. Dority said COA agrees with the requirement for additional, off-site parking.

“We will provide seven parking spaces before we apply for a certificate of occupancy,” he told the Planning Board.

No additional town approvals are needed for the 141 Main Street project. It will include two apartments above retail space fronting Main Street. Behind that will be a three-story apartment building with 15 bedrooms for students. Access will be from Tracy Road.

The building was designed by Bucksport architect John Gordon. E.L. Shea Inc. of Ellsworth is the general contractor.