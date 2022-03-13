COA names commencement speaker 

BAR HARBOR — Author, professor and nationally known human rights advocate Jennifer Finney Boylan will provide the keynote address at College of the Atlantic’s 49th commencement ceremony.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m., under a big tent on the college’s north lawn. The ceremony will be streamed online for those who are not able to travel to campus.

Boylan is the inaugural Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times. She serves on the board of trustees of PEN America and on the board of directors of GLAAD, where she was co-chair for four years. Boylan has been a member of the board of trustees of the Kinsey Institute for Research on sex, gender and reproduction, and also provided counsel for the TV series “Transparent” and “I Am Cait.”

Boylan is the author of 16 books, her most recent being the memoir “Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs.” Her 2003 memoir, “She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders” was the first bestselling work by a transgender American.

A novelist, memoirist and short story writer, she is also a nationally known advocate for human rights. Boylan has appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Live with Larry King,” “The Today Show,” NPR’s “Marketplace” and “Talk of the Nation.” She has also been the subject of documentaries on CBS News’ “48 Hours” and The History Channel.

She lives in New York City and Belgrade Lakes with her wife, Deedie. They have a son, Sean, and a daughter, Zai.

Attendees of 2022 COA commencement activities will be expected to follow all relevant campus COVID-19 protocols. COA is a fully vaccinated campus and visitors are expected to be as well.