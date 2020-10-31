COA named top green college by Princeton Review

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic is ranked as the country’s number one green college on the Princeton Review‘s Top 50 green colleges list for the fifth year in a row.

The top 50 green colleges share high marks for regional foods, waste diversion, renewable energy and sustainability-focused academics, according to the Princeton Review. Using the COA campus as a laboratory for exploring sustainability across these areas enables students to apply theoretical learning with experiential practice, said COA President Darron Collins.

“That combination of intellectual understanding and learning-by-doing is a powerful tool that prepares students to become active, involved citizens, and helps them launch tremendous careers,” Collins said. “Our commitment to sustainability is at the very core of who we are as an institution, and we are honored to have our work on campus and our innovative academics recognized by The Princeton Review.”

Established in 1969, COA was the first college in the U.S. specifically founded to focus on the relationship between humans and the environment. In 2007, the school became the first carbon-neutral college in the U.S. It has since committed to becoming fossil fuel free by 2030.

The 11th annual Guide to Green Schools is a free resource that can be accessed at princetonreview.com/college-rankings/green-guide.