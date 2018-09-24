COA named a “Most-Innovative” college

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic, according to the U.S. News & World Report, is one of the most innovative liberal arts colleges in the country, and one of the best values.

The magazine’s 2019 Best Colleges report was released Sept. 10.

COA’s curriculum earned it the No. 12 spot in the Most Innovative Schools list, a collection of “schools that the public should be watching because of the cutting-edge changes being made on their campuses,” U.S. News writes.

COA President Dr. Darron Collins says “I believe strongly that being innovative isn’t about chasing ‘the next greatest’ idea, but on focusing our innovations around what we do best and have been doing for nearly five decades — interdisciplinary, experiential education focused on addressing our planet’s most pernicious social and environmental issues,” the 1992 grad says, adding, “I’m especially excited COA was ranked alongside an excellent cohort of the country’s most innovative schools.”