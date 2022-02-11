COA gets permit for produce, take-out shop 

MOUNT DESERT — A small store that sells produce and other locally sourced items, with a kitchen preparing food to take out, is being planned for the ground floor of the student housing building that College of the Atlantic (COA) is building on Main Street in Northeast Harbor.

A COA faculty apartment will be above the store and kitchen, each of which will take up about 300 square feet of space. Apartments for 15 students will be behind the part of the building that faces the street.

The Planning Board, which last spring approved COA’s plan for the housing project, last Wednesday granted a permit for the commercial kitchen.

Millard Dority, the college’s director of campus planning, buildings and public safety, who is overseeing the Northeast Harbor project, told the Planning Board that COA has been approached by someone who wants to have “local produce and other materials from local farms and artisans.”

He said the prospective tenant also wants to prepare food to go.

“This would be a year-round business,” Dority said. “In the winter, they would like to have a couple of tables, so that if someone is waiting to get tomato sauce that’s made from tomatoes at Beech Hill Farm, for example, they can sit and have cup of coffee and a croissant. But in the summer, it would be strictly to go.

“We’re certainly not looking to get into the restaurant business,” Dority said. “What we’re looking for is the connection between COA, the farms and the other artisans in the area.”