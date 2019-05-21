Climate change resilience on the Maine coast

BAR HARBOR — Marine scientist Susie Arnold of The Island Institute will discuss community responses to ocean acidification and sea level rise in Maine islands and coastal towns May 24 at the College of the Atlantic.

The free public talk, which begins at 4:10 p.m. in McCormick Lecture Hall, is part of the Seminar on Climate Change 2019 Speaker Series.

Arnold will address how fishermen, shellfish and seaweed aquaculturists, researchers, state agencies and organizations like the Island Institute are addressing these issues.

Arnold’s work revolves around the impacts of climate change and ocean acidification on marine resources and fisheries-dependent communities. She works with fishermen to diversify their businesses to include shellfish and seaweed aquaculture, researches the environmental benefits of farming edible seaweed, and helps coastal communities better understand the implications of sea level rise so they can make informed adaptation decisions.

Arnold holds a master’s degree in marine biology and policy and a Ph.D. in marine biology from the University of Maine. The talk is sponsored by the Anne M. and Robert T. Bass Geoscience Chair Fund.

Contact 801-5623.