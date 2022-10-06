Climate ambassadors want to educate, empower others

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — “Climate change is something that most people care about but often feel lost in terms of how to tangibly make a difference,” said College of the Atlantic (COA) student Linnea Goh. “I am interested in learning how to encourage others to get involved in climate related initiatives.”

And Raney Bench, executive director of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, said, “I’m increasingly concerned that the island doesn’t have a common recognition and understanding of how we’re being affected by climate change. As a result, we’re not working together to find common solutions and plan for common threats.”

Bench and Goh are among those who have applied to participate in A Climate to Thrive’s first Climate Ambassador Program. It is a free training program designed to help community members become effective communicators about climate change and solutions to the impacts of climate change. It consists of a 90-minute session one evening a week for five weeks, plus a celebration at the end.

The deadline for applying is Monday, Oct. 10. No prior knowledge or experience is required.

Johannah Blackman, executive director of A Climate to Thrive, said the organization was started by a small group of people who were concerned about climate change and wanted to see action taken in the local community.

“But many of us didn’t have any kind of training to be able to figure out what to do or how to participate or how to get these initiatives going,” she said. “I think that’s still a really common place for a lot of people to be in, where they want to see something happen to address climate change but are held back from participating by a feeling of lack of knowledge.

“It feels so great to now be at a place where we can offer something like this to the rest of the community, so that they can really feel empowered,” Blackman said of the Climate Ambassador Program.

“I haven’t seen anything like it in Maine and, hopefully, after we get it started, it will be replicated.”

Bench said, “I think the more of us who can have a really sound understanding of what’s happening and what our opportunities are for solutions, the more likely we are to be able to come together as an island community. That is going to be necessary in the face of more and more extreme climate events.”

Goh said of her interest in the Climate Ambassador Program, “I hope to become an effective climate communicator and learn how I and others around me can take local action on this global issue. I plan to pass on what I learn to other COA students through the Campus Committee for Sustainability and applying these skills while working with the Bar Harbor Climate Emergency Task Force.