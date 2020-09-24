Kennebunkport hotelier buys Claremont Hotel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— After sitting empty this season because of COVID-19, the historic Claremont Hotel has been bought by a hotelier out of Kennebunkport.

Built in 1884, the 24-room hotel has had three owners in the last 136 years. Tim Harrington, founding partner and owner of Claremont Hospitality LLC is the fourth and has varied hospitality business experience that includes successful rehabilitation of hotels in southern Maine, a glamping resort and a brewery/distillery.

“We’re thrilled to continue the McCue Family’s legacy of exceptional hospitality here in Southwest Harbor and grateful for the opportunity to reinvigorate this Southwest Harbor landmark,” Harrington said in a statement released on Tuesday. “There’s simply no place in the United States like Somes Sound and I truly believe The Claremont Hotel has the potential to be the most beautiful hotel in the world. I’m confident neighbors and long-time guests will appreciate our respect for the Claremont’s history and charm while we draw in new visitors with our upgraded amenities and experiences.”

In addition to the hotel, there are several other assets on the six-acre Claremont Road property including the Phillips House that has six inn-style rooms, 14 housekeeping cottages, a restaurant and bar, dock, moorings, boat house restaurant, clay tennis courts and two tournament-class croquet courts.

Bill McCue, president of The Claremont Inc., which sold the hotel, said he is pleased that the property will have new owners experienced in the hotel business, who have a strong interest in renovating the property.

“Tim Harrington and his team are a very good fit to continue the Claremont traditions and improve operations,” said McCue. “Our family has loved and maintained this beautiful property for 52 years, and we are pleased to have such experienced and enthusiastic new owners.”

An estate sale of most of the contents in the hotel has been scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 9-10. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Harbor House Community Service Center. The sale will be held at The Hinckley Company at 130 Shore Road in Southwest Harbor that Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No items will be held and will need to be picked up and paid for when you arrive. Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.